Razzaque calls for raising rice output  to meet domestic demand



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque (left) flanked by Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam, addressing a review meeting of Annual Development Programme (ADP) at the ministry's conference room on Sunday.

"Country's annual rice production is not enough to meet the demand of local people....we have to increase rice production to achieve self-sufficiency in food production," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a review meeting of Annual Development Programme (ADP) at the ministry's conference room on Sunday. Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam moderated the function.

"We need to achieve self-sufficiency in food production in order to curb rice imports to meet demand for the staple food," said the minister.

Project Directors including different body chiefs and senior ministry officials, among others, attended the meeting.

Calling upon the concerned officials to take massive initiative for raising production of different crops including rice on saline land of the southern region, Dr Razzaque said "the country's saline-prone southern region has huge potential for raising production."

"We have saline-tolerant crop varieties and latest technology, '' said the minister adding "so, we have to extend production of those varieties to that region."

Along with innovation of crops and new technology, he said, "We have to keep under consideration how many technologies have been executed at the field level." In 2022-23 FY, the government earmarked Taka 4,138 crore under ADP for the agriculture ministry for implementing 72 projects.

Allocation of Taka 660 crore which is topmost during this year has been earmarked for farm mechanization, he said. -BSS











