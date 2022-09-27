Video
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on lackluster trade

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second day on Monday amid lackluster trade as the investors refrained from taking fresh stakes due to tight financial situations across the globe pulling down lead indices on the country's bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The worldwide interest rate hike to curb inflation caused the decrease in major indices across the world as well as in the local market, market operators said.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 4.18 points or 0.06 per cent to 6,511, after losing over 48 points in the previous trading day. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also fell 0.33 points to 1,420. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 1.97 points to 2,331 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE dropped sharply to Tk 13 billion, down 28 per cent from  the previous day's tally of Tk 18.10 billion.
Most of the traded issues remained unchanged due to the 'floor price' restriction. Of the 371 issues traded, 137 declined, 61 advanced and 173 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Orion pharma became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.15 billion changing hands, closely followed by Beximco of Tk 1.14 billion.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 1.25 points to 19,181 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 0.68 points to close at 11,497. Of the issues traded, 106 declined, 43 advanced and 92 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 48.92 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.16 billion.


« PreviousNext »

