Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:55 AM
BD likely to get $600m from JICA as budgetary support

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Business Correspondent

JICA Bangladesh Office Chief Representative Ichiguchi Tomohide, calls on Bangladesh Planning Minister MA Mannan in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh is likely to get USD600 million from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as budgetary supports.
Planning Minister MA Mannan told this after farewell meeting of JICA resident representative Yoh Hayakawa at the ministry on Monday. He however said it is still in the discussion stage and yet to be finalized.
In local currency the amount would be equivalent to Tk60 billion taking the value of per dollar at Tk100.
The outgoing JICA official is replaced by Ichiguchi Tomohide who joined a week ago and was present in the farewell meeting with the minister.
Regarding the budgetary support MA Mannan said the government has given some glimpse to the JICA about budget support. It is in process, and the prospect looks positive. But everyone has some laws and rules that must be followed. "I believe we will get budgetary support after completing all the processes."
Planning Minister also said, "I am not the right person to carry on discussion. Economic Relations Division (ERD) will work on it, but since I am in the government, I have discussed it. The atmosphere is very positive. JICA will give us $600-700 million dollar as budget support," he said.
He also said there is a Japanese-funded economic zone in Narayanganj and JICA wants to work there. It also came for discussion. The project will soon come up in Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting. Japan is also working on Matarbari coal power plant.
After the meeting, the minister said, "We are more interested in rural infrastructure development. JICA is willing to work in this sector. We want to do more in our river ports. JICA also wants to do more contribution in the infrastructure sector in particular for railway and blue economy."


