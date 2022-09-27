RMG industry focusing on diversification of products

The readymade garment (RMG) industry of the country is focusing on diversifying products, especially man-made fibre based products as part of its strategy of shifting from volume to value and quantity to quality.

Shahidullah Azim, Vice President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said this while addressing the participants of the 16th senior basic intelligence course 2022 as the keynote speaker, which was organized by National Security Intelligence Training Institute (NSITI) in the capital on Monday.

He said the RMG industry has immense potentials for growth which in turn will play a crucial role in propelling the economic development of Bangladesh.

As a mainstay of Bangladesh's economic success story, the apparel sector has continued its endeavors to seize every opportunity that lies ahead and contributes to the development of the country, he said.

The industry is increasingly focusing on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skills development in a bid to enhance its capabilities and competitiveness in the global market in the coming days, he added.

In the keynote speech, he gave an overview of Bangladesh's RMG industry, including its challenges, opportunities, and preparedness to realize its potential.

Azim also briefed the audience about the RMG industry's future priorities, including upgrading business capabilities and embracing innovation to address future challenges of the RMG industry, especially after the LDC graduation.















