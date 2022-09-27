Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RMG industry focusing on diversification of products

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Correspondent

The readymade garment (RMG) industry of the country is focusing on diversifying products, especially man-made fibre based products as part of its strategy of shifting from volume to value and quantity to quality.
Shahidullah Azim, Vice President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said this while addressing the participants of the 16th senior basic intelligence course 2022 as the keynote speaker, which was organized by National Security Intelligence Training Institute (NSITI) in the capital on Monday.
He said the RMG industry has immense potentials for growth which in turn will play a crucial role in propelling the economic development of Bangladesh.
As a mainstay of Bangladesh's economic success story, the apparel sector has continued its endeavors to seize every opportunity that lies ahead and contributes to the development of the country, he said.
The industry is increasingly focusing on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skills development in a bid to enhance its capabilities and competitiveness in the global market in the coming days, he added.
In the keynote speech, he gave an overview of Bangladesh's RMG industry, including its challenges, opportunities, and preparedness to realize its potential.
Azim also briefed the audience about the RMG industry's future priorities, including upgrading business capabilities and embracing innovation to address future challenges of the RMG industry, especially after the LDC graduation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft