Bangladesh celebrates World Tourism Day today

Bangladesh observes the World Tourism Day today through various programmes as the day is being celebrated globally highlighting social, cultural and economic benefits of tourism. It brings nations closer.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization has been celebrating the 'World Tourism Day' every year since 1980. The ministry of civil aviation and tourism has chalked detailed programmes on this occasion.

To mark the day Bangladesh Tourism Corporation announced discount for one day at the country's tourist hotels and motels for travelers. This is the occasion public awareness and familiarization visit must take place to open the country's natural beauty and tourist spots.

Tourism contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and the national economy. The observance of the day suffered serious setback last year due to the spread of Covid-19 infection. Tourist spots and businesses remained closed for a long time. All programs of the Tourism Day had to be organized using digital platforms.

At present, tourist spots reopened. Businesses related to tourism industry are gradually turning around as domestic tourists increasingly travelling to various tourist spots. The country's tourism industry is gaining momentum again.

Cox's Bazar sea beach will organize a week-long colorful 'Beach Carnival' on the occasion to attract more tourists to the world's longest beach here. A special discount of up to 70 percent on hotel room has been announced, 50 percent reduction in food prices offered. On the day, a tourist fair is being held at Labani Point of the beach.

A functionary of Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) Md Anwar Hossain, told the Daily Observer, "The government needs a proper plan to develop the tourism sector. At the same time, opportunities should be increased for private sector. It should be declared an industry and low cost loan facilities be given to revamp the industry severely hit by the pandemic.

State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali said, we have to unite against the evil forces to remove barriers that are in front of us to highlight Bangladesh as a paradise for to local asnd global tourist. The government is working to develop the sector.

Sumit Mitruka, CEO of Summit Hotel and Resorts in Darjeeling in India told the Daily Observer that all restrictions that are currently in place must be removed and difficulties relating to tourists visa need to be smoothened.

Besides India, Bangladesh tourists can now visit Sikkim and India's eastern regions are very similar to one another in terms of language, cuisine, and cultural relations. Indian tourist will have similarly variety of destinations in Bangladesh.

He praised the opening of surface and rail connective and said India- Bangladesh tourism need a much needed boost and we must use the occasion like World Tourism Day to go for discovery of neighboring countries.





