Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh celebrates World Tourism Day today

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Mizanur Rahman

Bangladesh observes the World Tourism Day today through various programmes as the day is being celebrated globally highlighting social, cultural and economic benefits of tourism. It brings nations closer.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization has been celebrating the 'World Tourism Day' every year since 1980. The ministry of civil aviation and tourism has chalked detailed programmes on this occasion.
To mark the day Bangladesh Tourism Corporation announced discount for one day at the country's tourist hotels and motels for travelers. This is the occasion public awareness and familiarization visit must take place to open the country's natural beauty and tourist spots.
Tourism contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and the national economy. The observance of the day suffered serious setback last year due to the spread of Covid-19 infection. Tourist spots and businesses remained closed for a long time. All programs of the Tourism Day had to be organized using digital platforms.
At present, tourist spots reopened. Businesses related to tourism industry are gradually turning around as domestic tourists increasingly travelling to various tourist spots. The country's tourism industry is gaining momentum again.
Cox's Bazar sea beach will organize a week-long colorful 'Beach Carnival' on the occasion to attract more tourists to the world's longest beach here. A special discount of up to 70 percent on hotel room has been announced, 50 percent reduction in food prices offered. On the day, a tourist fair is being held at Labani Point of the beach.
A functionary of Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) Md Anwar Hossain, told the Daily Observer, "The government needs a proper plan to develop the tourism sector. At the same time, opportunities should be increased for private sector. It should be declared an industry and low cost loan facilities be given to revamp the industry severely hit by the pandemic.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali said, we have to unite against the evil forces to remove barriers that are in front of us to highlight Bangladesh as a paradise for to local asnd global tourist. The government is working to develop the sector.   
Sumit Mitruka, CEO of Summit Hotel and Resorts in Darjeeling in India told the Daily Observer that all restrictions that are currently in place must be removed and difficulties relating to tourists visa need to be smoothened.
Besides India, Bangladesh tourists can now visit Sikkim and India's eastern regions are very similar to one another in terms of language, cuisine, and cultural relations. Indian tourist will have similarly variety of destinations in Bangladesh.
He praised the opening of surface and rail connective and said India- Bangladesh tourism need a much needed boost and we must use the occasion like World Tourism Day to go for discovery of neighboring countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL opens twenty two sub-branches
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Walton Smart TV gets huge response in Ireland market
Moscow bourse falls 10pc to post-Ukraine offensive low
Bdjobs holds technical job fair in Dhaka today
Bangladesh cement exports rise by 114pc in July-Aug


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft