Covid: 6 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs

Six more Covid-linked deaths and 718 fresh cases were recorded in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, country's total fatalities rose to 29,359 while the total caseload to 2,022,408, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 13.58 per cent from Sunday's 12.96 per cent as 5,288

samples were tested.

The latest deceased included three men and three women. Of them, two each were from Dhaka and Barishal divisions and one each from Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate declined to 97.08 per cent respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB