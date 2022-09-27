Kutub Uddin bail unfair: SC

In a verdict, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has observed that there is no scope for granting bail to convicted criminals on the basis of age and physical ailment alone, without considering the gravity of the crime.

"The issue of bail is the discretionary power of the court. When the offense is bailable, the accused under trial must be granted bail. If

the offense is non-bailable, the court has the option to consider bail for sick and ailing prisoners, women and children.

In this case, the issue of granting bail to the undertrial or convicted accused is completely different, there is no opportunity to combine them together," the three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Nuruzzaman came up with the observations in a full copy of its verdict released on Sunday.

Earlier on August 31, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court cancelled the High Court bail to former administrative officer of the Land Ministry Kutub Uddin Ahmed in a case filed for allotting a plot of 10 katha based on false documents.

According to the case, Kutub allotted a 10 katha plot in Gulshan in the name of his father-in-law and others through fake affidavit and land survey documents. But in reality the land had been occupied by him.

On April 8, 2018, ACC Deputy Director Mirza Zahidul Alam filed a case against him at Gulshan police station. He was later arrested.

On February 14 this year, he was sentenced to five years in jail by the special judge court of Dhaka.

The High Court granted him bail for six months on July 14. The ACC appealed to the Appellate Division seeking suspension of the bail order of the High Court.

The Appellate Division, in its full verdict of cancellation of bail, said that it is the discretionary power of the High Court to grant bail or not in any case. But the Appellate Division intervenes when the High Court decides to grant bail in a case without reason.

In the present case, although the appeal of the accused was ready for hearing but the High Court granted bail of the accused without holding hearing of the appeal, which is not fair.

The High Court should have expeditiously disposed of the accused's appeal as it was ready for hearing. But instead of doing that, the High Court granted bail to accused considering age and physical ailments, the apex court verdict said.

"We think that the High Court's bail decision was ill-advised and unjust. That is why the bail order was cancelled," the verdict said.









