Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Journo Ranesh Maitra no more

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Sept 26: Ekushey medalist journalist Ranesh Maitra died  early Monday morning while under
treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
He is survived by his wife valiant freedom fighter Puravi Maitra, two sons, and three daughters.
He was the founder General Secretary of Pabna Press Club.
He led an illustrious life dedicated to politics.
In 1950, he and other fellow communist leaders and activist held agitations in Rajshahi Central Jail demanding political status and standard  food for the political detainees.
Ramesh was born on October 4, 1933 in his maternal grandfather's house in Rajshahi.
His father was a primary school teacher.
Since he was a student of Class VII, he met his education expenses as a private tutor.
He passed his matriculation examination from GCI School in 1950, IA  from Edward College, Pabna in 1955 and BA from the same college in 1959.
His political career began in 1948 after he joined East Pakistan Students' Union (EPSU), the student front of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).
He was one of the organisers of the language movement in Pabna in  1952.
In the same year, he was elected the president of the district committee of EPSU.
In 1953, he was elected cultural secretary of Edward College Students' Council.
Along with language movement veteran Abdul Matin and Kamal Lohani he organised 'Sikha Sangha' to strengthen cultural movement.
Sikha Sangha  had a rich library and published a handwritten magazine 'Shikha'.
He was jailed many times and following release, in 1955, Ranesh Maitra  joined the Awami Muslim League.
He joined NAP in 1957 led by Maulana Bhasani.
Later in 1967, he joined NAP led by professor Muzaffar Ahmed and was its presidium member for long.
He was also one of the organizers of the liberation war.
At the beginning of the War of Independence, the-then Deputy  Commissioner Nurul Quader Khan formed an action committee with prominent progressive political leaders of the district. Ranesh Maitra was one of its members.
In 1993, he joined the Ganoforum led by Dr. Kamal Hussain and was its  presidium member for long.
In 2013, he joined the Oikya NAP led by Pankaj Bhattacharjee and was its presidium member until his death.
His journalistic career began in 1951 after he joined weekly Naobelal published from Sylhet.
He worked for three years for daily Satya Yuga published from Calcutta, in 1955, he joined Daily News.
From 1961 onwards he worked for daily Morning News and from 1967 to 1992 he served as Pabna Correspondent to Bangladesh Observer. He joined The New Nation as a contributing editor in 1992. Later, he worked as the Pabna Correspondent of The Daily Star from 1993 to 2000.
Later, he voluntarily retired and worked as  a freelance journalist writing columns for various dailies.
In 1961, he was elected the founder general secretary of the East Pakistan Journalists' Association formed at  East Pakistan Moafssil Journalist Conference held in Pabna.
He was a lawyer for a long until he quit the legal profession.
His book Rudra Chaitanya Bipanna Bangladesh  and his autobiography,  'Nishanka Pathik Ranesh Maitra had many readers.
He visited Russia, Bulgaria, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and India.


