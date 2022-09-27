Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Dengue death toll rises to 53

482 hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The number of dengue patients are on the rise again in the city. Patients are crowding hospitals. The photo was taken from Mugda Medical Hospital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number of dengue patients are on the rise again in the city. Patients are crowding hospitals. The photo was taken from Mugda Medical Hospital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 53.
During this period, 482 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division raising the death in the division to 26.
The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 23 and in Barishal division at four.
Of the new patients, 328 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 154
utside it.
A total of 1,692 dengue patients, including 1,294 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 14,362 dengue cases and 12,617 recoveries so far.    -UNB


