US, EU condole Karotoa tragedy victims

The US Embassy in Dhaka and the European Union (EU) has conveyed its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or injured in the boat tragedy on the Karotoa River.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims of the boat accident in the Karotoa River in Panchagarh, many of whom were returning from the Mahalaya celebration," said the US Embassy in a message.

"We offer our heartfelt sympathies and prayers for the victims and their families," it added.

On Sunday, the trawler carrying 60-70 passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mayalaya around 2:30pm.










