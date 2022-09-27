Video
Miladunnabi on October 9

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Staff Correspondent

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), will be observed on October 9 as the month of Rabiul Awal will be counted from September 28.
The decision was taken in the meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee held on Monday in the Islamic Foundation conference room at Baitul Mukarram national mosque with the Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Md. Munim Hasan in the chair.
Islamic Foundation's Director General (Additional Secretary) Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md. Shahenoor Miah, Baitul Mukarram national mosque's Khatib Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin and other members of the committee attended the meeting.
According to the meeting decision, the Hijri month of Safr will be ended today as the moon of Rabiul Awal was not sighted across the country on Monday. As a result, the month of Safr will complete its 30 days this year, an Islamic Foundation press release said on Monday.
The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a public holiday.
On the 12th of Rabiul Awal in 570 of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with the divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.
Different government and non-government organizations of the country, including the Islamic Foundation, will take elaborate programmes to mark the day.


