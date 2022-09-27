BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic, entry ban was imposed for foreign tourists in Bangladesh. That ban has been lifted. From now all the tourist centres of the country will be open for foreigners.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali gave this information in a press conference held in Parjatan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital on Monday. The press conference was organized on the occasion of World Tourism Day to be observed on Tuesday.

The State Minister said

the Covid-19 advisory committee on tourism has decided that country's all tourist centers have been opened for foreign tourists from Monday. Many countries around the world have already lifted the ban on tourists. In continuation of this, the entry of foreign tourists has been opened.

Mahbub Ali said, "We cannot meet all needs of foreign tourists. But we are working to attract foreign tourists. Various plans have been made for this. The work of implementing them will begin."

At that time, in response to the question whether the country's image has been tarnished by the theft of dollars from the luggage of two female football players, the State Minister called the journalist and said that the country's image has been tarnished by the question you have asked.

Mahbub Ali said, "We have brought the women footballers who won the victory from Nepal to the country as VIPs. Since last two or three years, there has been no incident of theft and theft of luggage at the airport. Such an event is currently impossible."

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) CEO Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) Chairman Ali Kadar and other senior officials were present at this time.











