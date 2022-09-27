Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD lifts ban on int'l tourists: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268
Business Correspondent

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic, entry ban was imposed for foreign tourists in Bangladesh. That ban has been lifted. From now all the tourist centres of the country will be open for foreigners.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali gave this information in a press conference held in Parjatan Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital on Monday. The press conference was organized on the occasion of World Tourism Day to be observed on Tuesday.
The State Minister said
the Covid-19 advisory committee on tourism has decided that country's all tourist centers have been opened for foreign tourists from Monday. Many countries around the world have already lifted the ban on tourists. In continuation of this, the entry of foreign tourists has been opened.
Mahbub Ali said, "We cannot meet all needs of foreign tourists. But we are working to attract foreign tourists. Various plans have been made for this. The work of implementing them will begin."
At that time, in response to the question whether the country's image has been tarnished by the theft of dollars from the luggage of two female football players, the State Minister called the journalist and said that the country's image has been tarnished by the question you have asked.
Mahbub Ali said, "We have brought the women footballers who won the victory from Nepal to the country as VIPs. Since last two or three years, there has been no incident of theft and theft of luggage at the airport. Such an event is currently impossible."
Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) CEO Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) Chairman Ali Kadar and other senior officials were present at this time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 6 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
Kutub Uddin bail unfair: SC
Journo Ranesh Maitra no more
Police, journos involved in drug supply: Home boss
Dengue death toll rises to 53
US, EU condole Karotoa tragedy victims
Acting FS, Chinese envoy discuss early repatriation of Rohingyas


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft