Karotoa boat tragedy death toll rises to 50



One of the Panchagarh boat tragedy victims wailing on the bank of Karotoa River on Monday. photo : bdnews24.com

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Zahurul Islam told The Daily Observer that 25 more bodies were recovered on Monday while the rest 25 were found on Sunday. Most of the deceased, whose bodies were recovered, are women and children.

Panchagarh Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipankar Roy, also head of the rescue operation control room, said, "Yesterday (on Sunday), a list of 65 missing people was prepared based on information given by their relatives. As 25 bodies were found on Monday, at least 40 people are still missing."

The deceased, whose names could be known till the report is prepared, are- Jharna Pal, 50, Dwip Babu, 22, Suchitra Rani, 22, Kabita Rani, 33, Bezobala, 50, Dwipshikha Rani, 10, Jagadish, 35, Subrata, 2, Joti Mrinmoy Roy, 15, Denda Rani (age unknown), Sumitra Rani (age unknown), Aduri Roy, 50, Puspa Rani, 50, Protima Rani, 50, Surja Nath Barman, 12, Harikesh Barman, 45, Nikhil Chandra Barman, 60, Sushil Chandra Roy, 65, Juthi Rani, 1, Rajmohan Adhikari, 65, Bubli Rani Roy, 38, Prodip Roy, 30, PArul RAni Roy, 32, Protima Rani Roy, 39,

Rupali Roy, 37, and Brozendra Nath (55), according to the statement of the control room.

The authorities have started handing over the bodies to their families for the funeral.

Fire Service and Civil Defence's Director (Operation) Jillur Rahman told this correspondent that the rescue operation of second day concluded at around 6pm on Monday. The rescue operation will start again from Tuesday morning and continue till evening.

Our Correspondent from Dinajpur reports that seven dead bodies of the incident have been rescued from the rivers Atrai at Birganj and Kanchan at Kotwali area. The dead bodies were floating in the rivers.

Of the seven dead bodies recovered from the areas, two are children and five women.

Subrata Shokor, officer in charge of Birganj, told this correspondent that the dead bodies which were rescued from the areas were of the incident of Karatoa River.

The engine-run trawler packed with over hundred passengers capsized around 1:30pm at Aulia Ghat in Madea union of Boda upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station Sujoy Kumar Roy said the boat was on its way to Badeshwari temple in Barashashi union when the accident occurred.

Witnesses and survivors said there were more than 100 passengers on the boat that had a capacity of 50.

bdnews24.com adds: Mourning family members and relatives of the victims of a deadly boat capsize who have been waiting on the banks of the Korotoa river in Panchagarh have demanded that the authorities recover the bodies of their missing loved ones as soon as possible.

Authorities believe some bodies may have washed away to the adjacent rivers by the strong current or may have been stuck in some pockets of the stony riverbed.

"The rescue efforts are being delayed due to these factors," said Sujoy Kumar Roy, chief of Panchagarh's Boda Police station.

Witnesses said the boat with at least 150 people on board capsized on Sunday. The travellers were heading to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja.

At least 50 bodies have been recovered so far by joint efforts of the divers of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and volunteers. At least 34 victims are still missing. Diving teams from Rajshahi, Rangpur and Kurigram have joined the rescue operation.

The divers, while filing this report on Monday evening, stretched their search areas to downstream of the river as well.

As many as 25 bodies, including those of eight children and 12 women, were found by rescuers in the wake of the incident on Sunday. The authorities have recovered 25 more since Monday morning after an overnight pause in rescue efforts.

The family members kept their own searches on with torchlights with the hope that bodies may surface at night.

Middle-aged Krishna Roy from Boda has been waiting on the banks of the Korotoa since he received the news of the accident.

Two of his sons, Jagadish Roy, 25, and Oshta Roy, 20, are still missing.

"I was here [on the river bank] until late last night, but couldn't trace my sons. I came back again this morning and have yet to receive any update. I don't know what to do," he said.

Monika Rani has been looking for her mother Biju Bala, 50, and aunt Sumi Rani, 45.

"Damn my luck! My father couldn't eat anything since he heard the news. We are all about to lose sanity," she said.

A middle-aged man has been begging the authorities present on the banks of the river to help him find a family member.

Sexagenarian Prabhat, who identified himself with his first name, was inconsolable.

His son Kishore, 45, daughter-in-law Konika, 40, and niece Parul were on board the boat when it sank.

"I advised them to stay alert as the boat exceeded its capacity of passengers. They knew the risk," he said.

An elderly man said he lost three family members - his sister, her daughter, and her mother-in-law.

"I've identified the bodies of my sister and her mother-in-law. Still waiting for my niece's body," he said.

He said a family in his village lost five members.

Four members of another family from a different village perished in the tragedy. They were Tara Roy, 22, Laxmi Rani Roy, 22, and their sons Dipankar Roy, 5, and Bijon Roy, 7.













