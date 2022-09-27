Video
DAP should be improved: IAB

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Staff Correspondent

According to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) if we reduce the height of the buildings in the capital we will fail to ensure inhabitation for the existing people, said resource persons of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB).
They came up with the observation on DAP at a conference organised by IAB at IAB centre, Agargaon in the city on Monday.
Resource persons of IAB express their dissatisfactions over DAP and said, "We have found discrimination in DAP against the allocation of Floor Area Ratio (FAR). The plan has approved more FAR in the developing zones of government and private developer's organizations."
"Whereas, low FAR approved areas were marked where land owners personally develop their own buildings. Which will hamper the overall development of Dhaka," IAB also added.     
In this situation, the IAB has demanded to amend FAR quickly.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) 11 no word Councilor Dewan Abdul Mannan alleged, "Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) turned to a most corrupted organization. Where bribe transaction has become an ordinary practice."
Mannan also said, "Ten-storey buildings were build at Paikpara in Mirpur. I have informed RAJUK several times about the illegal construction works but they have not taken any action."   
Mannan added, "RAJUK is joking with DAP. Earlier, where land owners could build a eight storey building, according to the DAP land owners now can build a four storey house instead."
Architect Iqbal Habib presented the keynote on the occasion chaired by IAB President Mobashwar Hossain. IAB General Secretary architect Farhana Sharmin and many others were present at that time.



