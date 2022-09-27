Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 92nd time

A Dhaka Court on Monday asked Rapid Action Battalion to submit the probe report by October 31 of the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submission of the probe report has been deferred to 92 times.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order after RAB Additional Superintendent of Police Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, also the Investigation Officer of the case, failed to submit the report on Monday.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11 in 2012, in their rented flat in the capital's West Razabazar. Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time.

After investigation by Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police and detectives, the Rapid Action Battalion started a further probe on April 18 in 2012.

After the gruesome killings, which shook the nation, Runi's brother started a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Then home minister Sahara Khatun promised to catch the culprits within 48 hours.

The Detective Branch was tasked with investigating the murder, but the court later transferred the case to the Rapid Action Battalion after detectives failed to find any lead in two months.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case at Sher-e-Bangla police station the following day.

Law enforcement officials have so far arrested eight people in connection with the double murder.

They are Tanvir, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.













