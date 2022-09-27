RAB arrests 4 of a Dubai-based trafficking ring

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four members of a Dubai-based human trafficking ring that has duped more than 100 Bangladeshi jobseekers who eventually ended up paying a hefty amount as ransom to their captors.

The arrestees are: Tofael Ahmed, 28, from Cumilla's Debidwar, Md Rasel, 30, from the same area, Akhter Hossain, 38, from Brahmanbaria's Kasba, and Anisur Rahman, 36, from the district's Sadar Upazila.

At a press conference on Monday, Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, the commanding officer of the RAB-3, said Tofael, who himself is an expatriate in Dubai, was the ring leader of the trafficking group, while Akhter Hossain was the coordinator.

The trio -- Akhter, Anisur and Rasel -- were serving as the chairman, the managing director, and the manager respectively at a travel agency called City Express, which did not have proper licensing to recruit people for overseas jobs. The gang extorted as much as Tk 600,000 from each client in the name of airfare, clearance issued by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, and medical certificates, according to Lt Col Arif. -bdnews24.com













