Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:52 AM
UGC set to formulate policy for new public universities

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a five-member committee tasked to formulate a policy regarding the commencement of academic activities at newly established public universities.
 The committee comprises Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir, a UGC member, Prof Dr Sanjay Kumar Adhikari, member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Prof Dr Mahbuba Nasrin, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) of Bangladesh Open University, Prof Dr Afroza Parvin, Dean of Khulna University's School of Science, Engineering and Technology, and Mouli Azad, Deputy Director of UGC's Department of Public University Management.
 Recently, it has been noticed that most of the new public universities are beginning their academic activities without any prior preparation, said a UGC press release.
Besides, it said, they are carrying out their academic activities in rented buildings. As a result, the mental growth of students is getting hampered and issues are arising in the learning process. Overall, the quality of education is falling. That's why the need to formulate a policy has become so urgent.







