Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:52 AM
Stress on nutritious food awareness: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Nowadays, people do not pay much attention about nutritious food they just love food which tastes good to them said Health Division Secretary of the Ministry of Health Anwarul Islam Hawladar.
He came up with the remark at a programme titled 'Skilling Up Nutrition (SUN) Policy Dialogue 2022' at a city hotel on Monday.  Anwarul Islam Hawladar said, "Participating in the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth (N for G) conference held in Japan in 2021, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to tackle the double burden of malnutrition through 12 commitments. It will not be enough if only one ministry works to fulfil this promise. For that every ministry of the country has to take initiatives. It is possible to fulfil this promise with the collective efforts of all."
He said, "No one cares about nutrition. Now people eat only what they are interested to. Earlier, the family used to give nutritious food to their children so that the child would be intelligent and get strong. But nowadays it is seen that children are eating what they like." "Balance diet is required for good health. Now people order online, it gets delivered at home, and they sit up together with games to have it. Due to these conditions, various problems including obesity, fattiness are increasing," he added.
Anwarul Islam Howladar further said that it is not possible to achieve the goal by appointing officials only. Educating the family about nutrition is the most important thing. Children will become obese if family is not aware. Community level work should be done for nutrition.
The health secretary said that there is no benefit in only appointing employees as the large revenue of the country is going for the employee's expenditure. That's why we have to work with proper management in this regard how to move forward with maintaining check and balance.







