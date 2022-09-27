6 expelled DU students get posts in Ekattor Hall  BCL committee  

Six students of Dhaka University (DU), who were expelled for their misdeeds including beating two students and also residents of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of the university, have got posts in the newly formed full-fledged committee of the hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

They are Mass Communication and Development Secretary Naimur Rashid, Relief and Disaster Management Secretary Sabbir Al Hasan Kaiyum, Programme and Plan Affairs Deputy Secretary Masfiur Rahman, Training Affairs Deputy Secretary Md Firoz Alam Opi, Student-Scholarship Affairs Deputy Secretary Abdullah Al Maruf and Cultural Affairs Deputy Secretary Shafiullah Sumon.

All are followers of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League President Sajibur Rahman Sajib.

A notice issued by Prof Abdul Bashir, Provost of the hall and also the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, on April 4 this year said that the six students were expelled permanently from the hall as the probe committee found their involvement in beating two residents of this hall.

This correspondent could not reach Sajibur Rahman Sajib despite several attempts for his comment in this regard.

Contacted, Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of BCL DU Branch, said they will look into the matter and added they always try to form an acceptable committee.

Meanwhile Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit declared the full committee of this unit on Monday.













