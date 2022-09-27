EC to launch poll management app: Commissioner

The Election Commission (EC) decided to introduce 'Election Management' app before 12th general elections to provide electoral information to the voters.

Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir said it on Monday while speaking with the journalists at EC building.

He said, "Election Management app will provide all electoral information to the people. Voters can find their polling stations; can know information about their candidates and find out map of the electoral area."

"Besides some graph figure will provide detail information of vote casting and updated election results. People can get eight kinds of electoral information from this app," Alamgir added.

Mentioning that, "To accomplish this project we have already formed a technical committee" he said, "After reviewing feasibility study the committee will give us report and then EC will take final decision."











