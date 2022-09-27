Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Home Back Page

No conspiracy can halt upcoming JS polls: Amu

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Staff Correspondent

Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu speaking at a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Md Moyez Uddin at National Press Club on Monday. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu said that those who have established themselves as dictators in the country want to teach democracy and those who were involved in political assassinations talk much today.
He also commented that there is nothing to learn about democracy from the BNP founded by military dictator Ziaur Rahman.
Amir Hossain Amu said these at a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Moyez Uddin at the Jatiya Press Club on Monday.
Referring to the BNP, Amu said, "Those against whom we fought for democracy, who introduced dictatorship through militarism, want to teach democracy today."
He said, "No conspiracy can prevent the upcoming 12th General Elections. People of the country will vote for Sheikh Hasina and her nominated candidates. And the journey of democracy will continue through this vote."
Another AL Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Paltu was present as special guest and recalling the memories of Moyez Uddin he said, "Shaheed Moyez Uddin did not care about anything, he was very brave. Later, when Khondaker Mostaq organized the leaders after the killing of Bangabandhu then he and Sirajul Haque, father of the current law minister Anisul Haque, directly told him (Mostaq) that you are a murderer. He was uncompromising till the end of his life."
In his special guest speech, AL Presidium Member Kamrul Islam commented that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman 'imported' terrorism in politics.
He said, "Ziaur Rahman brought Shafiul Alam Pradhan into politics after the assassination of Moyez Uddin (a prominent labor leader of Gazipur). BNP and Jatiya Party are as same in bringing terror in politics."
Special guest Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer, said, "The dictator rulers pardoned the killers of the assassination, just as the murderers of Bangabandhu were forgiven. Proper politics is not possible in that state if there is no justice for murder those politicians who did politics for the people."
"He (Moyez Uddin) was a bold politician and did politics with ideals and ethics. Those who did that politics were assassinated by murderers and they were killed only for their uncompromising stand on ideals," he added.
Shaheed Moyez Uddin's daughter Meher Afroz Chumki, also Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League, chaired the discussion and Ataur Rahman, General Secretary of Shaheed Moyez Uddin Memorial Sangsad, conducted the programme.


