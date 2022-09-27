Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Travel ban on Uttara Finance MD Arefin, eight others

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday imposed travel ban on nine people, including former managing director of Uttara Finance and Investments Limited SM Shamsul Arefin for their alleged involvement with money laundering and financial irregularities of Tk 3600 crore.
The other eights, who were facing travel ban, are: chairman of Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd Rashidul Hasan, its Vice-Chairman Matiur Rahman, Vice-President and Head of Treasury Mohammad Mainuddin, Vice President Kazi Arifuzzaman, Director of Uttara Apparels Mujibur Rahman, an employee Anil Chandra Das, Director of Nabagonga Trading Enterprise Ltd Sankor Kumar, an employee Shampa Rani Saha.
In response to a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court came up with the travel ban for nine people, according to ACC sources.
Ahsanul Kabir Palash, deputy director of the ACC and head of the Inquiry team, filed the petition with the court seeking travel ban on them saying that an inquiry was going on against them over financial irregularities and money laundering of at about Tk 3600 crore from the Uttara Finance and Investments Limited in connive with each others. So, there is a chance that they might leave the country to evade interrogation, the petition said.
The petition also said that all people may involve in financial irregularities through misusing their power and they may involve in money laundering at about Tk 3600 crore from the Uttara Finance and Investments Limited in separate times.
The ACC application also said that there is a chance of filing many cases against them for their alleged involvement of financial irregularities and money laundering.
After hearing on the application, the judge imposed the travel ban on them and directed the ACC to send the order sheet to the authorities concerned including chief of Special Branch (Immigration) to take further steps in this regard.
Earlier on June 23 this year, the Bangladesh Bank removed SM Shamsul Arefin from the post of managing director of Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd (UFIL), a non-bank financial institution, for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities. The central bank also ordered the NBFI to take legal actions against Arefin for the irregularities unearthed by the audit firm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAP should be improved: IAB
Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission deferred for 92nd time
Civic groups and research organisation members in Satkhira district
RAB arrests 4 of a Dubai-based trafficking ring
UGC set to formulate policy for new public universities
Stress on nutritious food awareness: DGHS
6 expelled DU students get posts in Ekattor Hall  BCL committee  
EC to launch poll management app: Commissioner


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft