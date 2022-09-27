Video
BCL suspends Eden College committee, 16 expelled

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League, has suspended all activities of its Eden Mohila College unit committee and it also expelled 16 leaders and activists of the unit for the violation of rules.
A press release was issued in this regard on Sunday night signed by BCL central committee President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.
The decision came after rival factions of Eden College BCL drove out both President Tamanna Jesmin Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana from the campus. There were infightings between the two groups which left at least eight people injured.
According to BCL sources, the expelled leaders and activists of the college unit on Monday announced for hunger strike till death and they started it at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office demanding the withdrawal of expels order. However, they came back from the decision after one hour of the strike.


