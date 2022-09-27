Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022
Home City News

Two restaurants fined Tk 40,000 in Feni

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

FENI, Sept 26: A mobile court in a drive here on Monday realized Taka 40,000 as fine from the owner of two restaurants for various irregularities including selling stale and rotten food in the district town area of the district.
Sources concerned said the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Liza Akhter Bithi conducted the drive at Alam Restaurant & Biryani House, fined Taka 20,000 for various irregularities including selling stale and rotten food in Trunk road area and Rose Garden Restaurant, fined Taka 20,000 for various irregularities in the district town area on Monday.    -BSS
The two restaurants were fined Taka 40,000 for various irregularities and violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.
Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation team.
The executive magistrate said that the campaign will be conducted regularly in public interest. BSS


