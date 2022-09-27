Sexual and reproductive health right is human rights, say experts



Banani Mallick, a journalist of the Daily Observer, receives Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Award from Veronika Flegar, First Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs and Gender, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on the right Dr Bernd Spanier, in the middle Deputy Head of Delegation, European Union in Bangladesh and Achim Troster, on the left German ambassador at a city hotel on Monday. photo: observer

"Access to Information, specially on SRHR issues has been a burning issue, even to this time." He said that, "I am hopeful that through their honest and sincere effort to figure out SRHR issues, Share-Net Bangladesh will be able to come up with effective and efficient SRHR solutions regardless class, gender and sexual orintation."

He made this comment at the 7th Knowledge Fair 2022 jointly organised by Share Net Bangladesh at the city hotel on Monday with a theme Know Better-Be Stronger: Access to Quality Information on SRHR.

Veronika Flegar First Secretary, Humanitarian Affairs and Gender, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands said that government and non government organizations should come together to work on SRHR issues.

"Sexual Reproductive and health right is an important subjects for every person especially our young groups. This information with regards to SRHR gives a sense of dignity," she said.

Honourable Director General for the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), Shahan Ara Banu, ndc; was present as the Chief Guest of the conference.

The programme was chaired and moderated by Managing Director of RedOrange Arnob Chakrabarty.

While announcing the final declaration of the 7th Knowledge Fair, the keynote presenter Dr. Julia Ahmed said, "This Knowledge Fair has indicated that there are gaps , barriers as well as opportunities regarding access to quality SRHR information." "The declaration recommends to introduce 'access to quality information' as a core indicator of the Universal Access to SRHR in connection to realization of SDG 3 and 5.", she continued.

During the event: the Director General of Family Planning Shahan Ara Banu (ncd) said: "DGFP is working to create awareness among people at all levels to ensure availability of existing services." She also said that, "Disseminating information is far more important and crucial than gathering in the health service sector".

During the Knowledge Fair, the annual SRHR Recognition Award has been announced to acknowledge contributions of individuals, specifically in the field of SRHR. This year's awards have been given to Banani Mallick, a reporter of the Daily Observer and to Laxme Das, a youth leader and social worker from the dalit community who has been working for stopping child marriage and ensuring youth rights.

Besides, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union, Dr. Bernd Spanier, Senior Economist for Human Development Global Practice of The World Bank, Syed Rashed Al-Zayed who also spoke at the event.











