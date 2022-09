KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 26: Two minor children drowned in a pond at Muslim Para in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Farhan, 2, son of Kamal Hossain and Nusrat, one and a half-month old baby.

Abdul Alim, member of no 1 ward of Kabakhali union, said the two kids slipped into the pond while playing near it at noon. -UNB