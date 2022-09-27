Six year old raped in Rajshahi, youth held

RAJSHAHI, Sept 26: A six-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by a youth in Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi, said police.

Police also arrested Nadim Hossain, 22, on Sunday. Nadim, who used to work in the rape survivor's family's cropland, raped the minor girl after finding her alone at her home Sunday noon, said Nazmul Hoque, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur police station.

Hearing the scream of the girl, neighbours rushed to the spot and caught Nadim. -UNB









