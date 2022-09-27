3 more test positive for Covid-19 in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 26: Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours raising the total number to 6,871 in the district.

During this timel, 17 samples were tested. Of them, three persons were positive for COVID-19, Civil Surgeon office sources confirmed.

A total of 164 patients have so far died of COVID-19 and 6,695 patients have recovered from the disease here, the sources added.

The sources further added that 13,91,224 people of the district have got first dose of Covid vaccine,13,67,745 people have got second dose and 4,22,375 people have got booster dose . -BSS











