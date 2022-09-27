

Tragedy on Korotoa



The sunken boat, reportedly an engine run trawler with over a hundred passengers was on its way to Badeshwari temple in Barashashi union when the accident occurred.



We are astounded and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased. Those whom we had lost will never return.



However, scale of the tragedy could have been even bigger had some 70-80 passengers were not rescued from the sinking boat on time.



According to survivors and firsthand witnesses, there were more than 100 passengers on the boat with a capacity of 50.



Understandably, the boat sank in the mid-river due to overcrowding of passengers.



The point, however, overcrowding was never a new phenomenon with our boats, steamers launches to buses, trains to whatever mode of public transport. But the manmade dilemma is fast getting out of our control.



In the first place, sinking of the boat was easily preventable. Second, the boatman should not have violated the passenger limit being lured to make a quick buck. And third, passengers must also shoulder part of the blame, since they had overcrowded the boat for quick commuting saving time.



Nevertheless, there is little for the 5 member probe-committee, formed under the district administration to investigate into. Whatever, report the committee submit, we expect that to serve as a deterrent for future disasters other than just gathering dust.



More than 20 people died and about 50 yet remains missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank in late august. Moreover, in May, another 26 passengers in a boat lost their lives when a speedboat packed with passengers collided with a vessel transporting sand on the Padma River.



For commuters to consider water transport as viable and safe, it must go beyond merely reacting to tragedies. Preventing accidents must take precedence. On that note - wearing lifejackets must be made mandatory for all boat passengers in the country. Overcrowded boats must not be allowed either to commence a journey or to anchor.



Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transports are popular to move people and goods, but deadly accidents are common because of poor navigation, unskilled operation and poor enforcement of safety rules.



Korotoa disaster once again reminded us this sad truth. Drawing bitter lessons from the recent drowning, it is time to strictly enforce passenger safety law throughout the country.



Procrastination would only result in more avoidable catastrophes occurring in our waters. Up until now, death toll from the capsized boat at Korotoa River in Panchagarh stood at 33 following recovery of 9 more bodies from the river yesterday.The sunken boat, reportedly an engine run trawler with over a hundred passengers was on its way to Badeshwari temple in Barashashi union when the accident occurred.We are astounded and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased. Those whom we had lost will never return.However, scale of the tragedy could have been even bigger had some 70-80 passengers were not rescued from the sinking boat on time.According to survivors and firsthand witnesses, there were more than 100 passengers on the boat with a capacity of 50.Understandably, the boat sank in the mid-river due to overcrowding of passengers.The point, however, overcrowding was never a new phenomenon with our boats, steamers launches to buses, trains to whatever mode of public transport. But the manmade dilemma is fast getting out of our control.In the first place, sinking of the boat was easily preventable. Second, the boatman should not have violated the passenger limit being lured to make a quick buck. And third, passengers must also shoulder part of the blame, since they had overcrowded the boat for quick commuting saving time.Nevertheless, there is little for the 5 member probe-committee, formed under the district administration to investigate into. Whatever, report the committee submit, we expect that to serve as a deterrent for future disasters other than just gathering dust.More than 20 people died and about 50 yet remains missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank in late august. Moreover, in May, another 26 passengers in a boat lost their lives when a speedboat packed with passengers collided with a vessel transporting sand on the Padma River.For commuters to consider water transport as viable and safe, it must go beyond merely reacting to tragedies. Preventing accidents must take precedence. On that note - wearing lifejackets must be made mandatory for all boat passengers in the country. Overcrowded boats must not be allowed either to commence a journey or to anchor.Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transports are popular to move people and goods, but deadly accidents are common because of poor navigation, unskilled operation and poor enforcement of safety rules.Korotoa disaster once again reminded us this sad truth. Drawing bitter lessons from the recent drowning, it is time to strictly enforce passenger safety law throughout the country.Procrastination would only result in more avoidable catastrophes occurring in our waters.