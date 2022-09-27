Wastage in wedding ceremonies

Dear Sir



Bangladesh is a country beset with a lot of problems, and poverty is at the root of them. We have to depend upon the aids from overseas countries. But it is unfortunate that we have a tendency towards wastage of money. We often spend beyond our means.

Our wedding ceremonies are a bright example of this. Sometimes it is noticed that a family spends its entire savings on a wedding ceremony. If the savings are not enough, it sells properties or borrows from any source. A huge amount of money is spent on ornaments, clothes, furniture and feasts. The guests also spend a lot of money on gifts. Altogether it becomes a matter of excessive expenditure, which is unwise as well as unfortunate. This is one reason why our families cannot get out of their economic problems.

We must change our attitude to marriages. We should go for simpler, easier and less expensive customs and ceremonies. We can start a social movement with a view to bringing about such an important change.



Md Tanshen

Department of English

Kabi Nazrul Govt. College, Dhaka