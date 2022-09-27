

Red, white water lilies blanket Ashurar Beel

With bloomed lily flowers, the water body is now looking just an attractive marsh.

Nature lovers are crowding the beel to enjoy excitement of the nature.

Ashurar Beel is stretching across 588.22 acres under Golapganj Union of the upazila.

The red and white lilies are bloomed in a part of the beel. This part remains blooming for the whole year with red and white lilies. It becomes a tourist attraction spot.

Student Ismail Hossain who came to round in Ashurar Beel said, in the dew-drenched morning, colourful lily flowers fill in mind.

Assistant Lecturer of Dawdpur Girls School and College Al Alimul Razi said, flower is the symbol of holy beauty; there are very few people who don't love flower; most flowers look beautiful in trees; but water lily looks beautiful in water; with reducing size of canals and beels, water lily is disappearing; but water lily is still abundance in Ashurar Beel. So nature lovers are coming from far areas to see the natural beauty, he added.

