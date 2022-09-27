Two garments workers gang-raped, four held

PABNA, Sept 26: Police have arrested four persons on charge of gang-raping two garments workers in Ishwardi Upazila of the district.

They were arrested on Saturday night.

The arrestees are: Al Amin, 25, son of Baki Billah of Lakshikola Village in the upazila, Abdur Rashid, 35, son of late Amjad Hossain of Gopalpur of Baraigram Police Station (PS) in Natore, Mahidul Sardar, 35, son of Naib Ali Sardar of Lakshikola Village and Javed, 35, son of Chan Mia of Rajapur of Baraigram PS.

Police sources said, a few months back Al Amin developed a love relationship with a female worker while working in a garments factory at Dhaka's Ashulia. On Saturday morning, Al Amin called the woman to Ishwardi Town over phone.

A female colleague from Dhaka also came to visit Ishwardi with her.

Later on, with the two women, Al Amin travelled to different areas and took them to a sugarcane field of Muladuli Agricultural Farm at about 8pm. Then Al Amin and Abdur Rashid raped the girls.

At that time, three more people came to that place. So Al Amin and Abdur Rashid left the place. They sought help from them, but they also raped the girls.

Hearing their crying, a CNG driver informed the police. Police rescued the victims and took them to Upazila Health Complex Hospital.

Arvind Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ishwardi PS, confirmed the news.











