Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
Social harmony assembly organized in Pabna

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Our Correspondent

The social harmony assembly organized by Pabna District administration was held on Sunday. photo: observer

PABNA, Sept 26: A social harmony assembly was held in the district on Sunday afternoon.
The assembly was initiated by the district administration. It was organized in the District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Biswas Rasel Hossain chaired the programme.
Speakers said, the main theme of all religions is peace; there is no substitute for harmony in establishing peace; those who destroy communal harmony with religion are not people of any religion; establishing harmony is essential for peace and development;
They further said, Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony; the current government has adopted various programmes to establish harmony to build a developed country; everyone should cooperate in the upcoming Durga Puja festival.
Nadira Yasmin Jolly, MP, Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munsi, District Awami League President Rezaul Rahim Lal, Freedom Fighter Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, FF Habibur Rahman Habib, and Additional DC Afroza Akhtar also spoke at the       meeting.
Among others, Additional District Magistrate Abdul Al Mamun, President of the Newspaper Council Abdul Matin Khan, Deputy Director Imamul Islam of Islamic Foundation, Sadar Upazila  Chairman Mosharof Hossain, Vice-Principal of Alia Madrasa Ashraful Islam, and President of Imam Association Maulana Abdus Shakur were present.


