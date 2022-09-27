Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

200 students get scholarship money in Kishoreganj

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 26:  A scholarship distribution function was held in the district on Saturday evening.
The function was organized by Vidyarthi Smriti Sangsad on the Kalibari premises.
It was attended by Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, PPM (Bar), as the chief guest.
President Jamini Roy of Vidyarthi Smriti Sangsad presided over the distribution programme.
Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Al Siddique, District Puja Udjapan Committee President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dolon, its General Secretary (GS) Prodip Kumar Sarker, Govt Gurudayal College Physical Teacher Kakoli Saha, Sadar Upazila Puja Udjapan Committee GS Pollab Kar, and former Trustee of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Ripon Roy Lipu spoke at the function.
Later on, the scholarship money was distributed among 200             students.


