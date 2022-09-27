Aman seedling plantation ends in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 26: The farmers of the region almost completed the Transplantation Aman (T-Aman) cultivation on targeted land by the third week of September.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), they have planted T-Aman saplings on 2, 95,155 hectares (ha) of land against the target of 2, 99,110ha.

Tender plants are growing brightly in the wake of recent rainfall making farmers happy after the recent drought-like situation in the region.

Additional Director of the DAE Fazlul Haque said, T-Aman sapling planting began by June 16 and continues till September.

The government has fixed a target of producing 8,04,723 tonnes of clean Aman rice from 2,99,110 ha in all four districts, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Khulna.

It has also taken special measures to ensure use of high quality seed, smooth supply of fertiliser and fuel, prepare model seedbeds, balanced fertilisation and adoption of improved technologies to enhance rice production this season, he further said.

Additional steps have also been taken, such as planting late varieties of T-Aman saplings on raised and floating seedbeds in low-lying areas to address sapling crisis due to flood.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and farmers put their 77,391 irrigation pumps into operation for T-Aman sapling plantation amid shortage of rainfall.

Hopefully the situation became favourable, thanks to the adequate rainfall in recent days, Haque added.

Farmers Harun Mia of Dumuria Village and Mostafizur Rahman of Batiaghata Village in Khulna said, they have completed T-Aman sapling plantation mostly using lifted underground water by irrigation pumps in the last week of August.

"Just planted saplings are growing superbly on our fields following frequent rainfall," said Farmer Shajahan of Kathenga Village in Terokhada Upazila of Khulna.











