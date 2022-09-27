Delay in mills’ payment cuts sugarcane output

BOGURA, Sept 26: Sugarcane growers have lost their interest of farming sugarcane in the district.

The main reasons included irregular payment by sugar mills and limitations in farming other crops in the same land after lifting sugarcanes.

The sugarcane farming has decreased. Sugar mills can't meet the demand of the country. That is why a huge quantity of sugar is imported from abroad.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, they are no longer producing sugarcane for mills. They are growing sugarcane only for chewing. It is benefitting them much.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura Enamul Haq said, for not getting payment within short time from mills; most growers have started farming sugarcane only for chewing sales. They have to face many hassles in front of mill gates, he added.

One piece of sugarcane is selling at Tk 30-60.

Director of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC-sugarcane development & research) Md Ashraf Ali said, the sugarcane farming has been gradually coming down. The main reason is not to receive payment from mills quickly.

With the production fall, the sugarcane price has increased, he added.

Earlier per metric ton (mt) sugarcane would sell at Tk 3,000, and now the per metric ton price has increased to 4,500.

Due to crisis of sugarcane, six out of total 15 sugar mills of the country have suspended production.

The yearly demand of sugar in the country is 20 lakh mt. But the sugar production from the running mills stands at 24,000-48,000 mt. So the country has been import-dependent.

To reduce the import size, there is no alternative to enhancing sugarcane production and ensuring quick payment by mills, he maintained.

DAE officials said, growers are in need of incentives as well.

Sugarcane farming is lengthy process of at least one year. Growers would be benefited if two crops are cultivated at a time, they added.

Managing Director of Joypurhat Sugar Mill Eklasur Rahman said, one maund of sugarcane includes about 40-50 pieces; the sugar production stands at about three kg per maund; if the gate price is Tk 75 per kg, the price stands at Tk 225; but growers get about Tk 2,500 per maund (chewing); and the per maund price is Tk 175 at the mill gate.

Bogura is considered outsize zone of the mills, he added. So sugarcane is farmed in the district only for chewing, he maintained.

A visit found various species of sugarcane farmed by few growers in Hatibandha and Nagorkandi areas in Shibganj Upazila.

Grower Nurul Amin, "We would be more benefitted if assistance would be available from agriculture officials."













