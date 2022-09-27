Robbers loot Tk 1.5 lakh in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Sept 26: A group of robbers looted over Tk 1.5 lakh from pedestrians on the Bamandi-Tentulbaria road in the district on Sunday.

The armed robbers continued robbing on the road for three hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers took position on the side of the road very close to Bamandi Police Camp.

They cut road side trees and put these on the road to halt pedestrians. Motorcycles, trucks and sallow engine-run vehicles were stopped. Drivers and passengers were robbed of cash at gunpoint; gold ornaments were also taken away.

Police reached the spot after three hours of the robbery. Sensing the presence of the police, robbers fled the scene.

Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak said, after inspecting the spot, efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the robbery.













