Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

Classroom crisis forces students to take lessons under tree

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

Two teachers taking a class under a banyan tree at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

Two teachers taking a class under a banyan tree at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Sept 26: Class-taking is being held around a banyan tree under the open sky at Gangra Government Primary School in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district due to lack of necessary classrooms.
The school has been 100 years old. But the classroom crisis is not addressed.
Taking unbearable troubles, both students and teachers are attending classes.
Authorities concerned are making hope-raising promise only about building a new bhaban for the ancient school.
The school was established in Gangra Village of Umar Union during the British regime in 1920.
In 1995-96 financial year, a three-room building was built.  Of these one is used for official work while two others for class-taking.
Due to the class room crisis, classes are taken in two shifts.
The school has 141 students and five teachers including the head teacher.
 During a visit on Tuesday noon, Head Teacher of the school Jannatul Ferdaus was seen taking class of fifth graders under the banyan tree.
She was being assisted by Assistant Teacher Md Shahidul Islam.
Surroundings of the banyan tree have been beautified with plastered brick, cement and sand for class-taking.  It is a thrilling makeshift class-taking ground also, having light, air and scenic charms. But the class-taking is hampered at the rainy time.
"I've informed the matter to the highest authorities, with condition and picture of the school. If a new building is here, children will get joyous class facilities,"
the head teacher said.
Upazila Engineer Md Ali Hossain said, the school issue has been discussed at the upazila education committee meeting; and a working paper has been sent to the department concerned.
It is hoped the problem will be addressed as rapidly, he added.


