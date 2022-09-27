Video
Italy's first woman PM

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ROME, Sept 26: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister.
Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two.
That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
Ms Meloni's right-wing alliance - which also includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League and former PM Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia - will take control of both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with around 44% of the vote.
Four years ago, Brothers of Italy won little more than 4% of the vote but this time benefited from staying out of the national unity government that collapsed in July.
Although she has worked hard to soften her image, emphasising her support for Ukraine and diluting anti-EU rhetoric, she leads a party rooted in a post-war movement that rose out of dictator Benito Mussolini's fascists.    -BBC NEWS


