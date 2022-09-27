Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

HAVANA, Sept 26: Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday and become a Category 4 hurricane before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.
"Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall," U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country's most famed tobacco fields. Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.
At 5 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), about 90 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Meanwhile, residents in Florida were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and clearing store shelves of bottled water.    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
UK sanctions Russians over 'sham' votes in Ukraine
Australia climate change failings violated indigenous rights: UN committee
Super Typhoon Noru slams into the Philippines
Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies: US media
Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA
BJP MLA's car vandalised over murder of Uttarakhand teen
Sri Lanka disperses student rally after partial protest ban


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft