India clinch series over Australia

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

HYDERABAD, SEPT 26: India won the third and deciding Twenty20 against Australia in the last over after punchy fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The hosts won by six wickets with one ball remaining after Hardik Pandya, unbeaten on 25, hit the winning boundary.
Kohli and Yadav stabilised the innings after India lost both openers -- Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul (1) -- early in their chase after Australia scored 186-7.
Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63 with India still five short of victory.
Earlier, Yadav blasted 50 in 29 balls before he fell to Josh Hazlewood for a 36-ball 69.
Yadav hit five sixes and five fours in his player-of-the-match winning innings.
"I have always wanted to express myself. That's how I practice in the nets. Just loving (batting) at number four," Yadav said after the match.       -AFP


