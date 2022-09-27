Video
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:48 AM
Sports

Shakib shines in Caribbean Premier League

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan came up with a sterling allround performance as Guyana Amazon Warriors whacked table-toppers Barbados Royals past by five wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday.
The victory helped them qualify for the Qualifier 1 of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
After taking 1-12 in bowling, Shakib showed his best in batting, striking a 30 ball-53 with five fours and three sixes.
Royals were asked to bat but the visitors' batting line-up tasted a collapse to be bundled out for 125 in 17.3 overs.
Jason Holder was the highest scorer for the Royals with a 39-ball 42, an innings laced with three maximums.
In reply, Warriors also had a horrible start but opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched a staggering 79-run partnership with Shakib off 44 balls.
Shakib hammered 53 before giving away his wicket to Obed McCoy.
Thanks to Shakib, Warriors cruised to a five-wicket victory with 33 balls remaining in hand.
Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged the player-of-the-match for a second consecutive game. Both teams will meet again in Qualifier 1 on
Tuesday.     -BSS


