Shakib shines in Caribbean Premier League

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan came up with a sterling allround performance as Guyana Amazon Warriors whacked table-toppers Barbados Royals past by five wickets at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday.

The victory helped them qualify for the Qualifier 1 of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

After taking 1-12 in bowling, Shakib showed his best in batting, striking a 30 ball-53 with five fours and three sixes.

Royals were asked to bat but the visitors' batting line-up tasted a collapse to be bundled out for 125 in 17.3 overs.

Jason Holder was the highest scorer for the Royals with a 39-ball 42, an innings laced with three maximums.

In reply, Warriors also had a horrible start but opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched a staggering 79-run partnership with Shakib off 44 balls.

Shakib hammered 53 before giving away his wicket to Obed McCoy.

Thanks to Shakib, Warriors cruised to a five-wicket victory with 33 balls remaining in hand.

Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged the player-of-the-match for a second consecutive game. Both teams will meet again in Qualifier 1 on

Tuesday. -BSS













