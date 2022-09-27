

Tigresses emerge unbeaten champions

This is the 3rd straight title of the event for the Tigresses.

Winning the toss the Tigresses opted to bat first and posted 120 runs on the board losing eight wickets. They lost opener Murshida Khatun very early when she was on six and Bangladesh were on 23. The most consistent Bangladesh batter in the event and the skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was futile in the very crucial final. Jyoti also fall on six. But it was Fargana Hoque Pinkey who helped Bangladesh to post a fightable total. The stalwart's 61 off 55 balls with seven boundaries alongside Rumana Ahmed's 21 off 20 ball with couple of fours were the pillar of Bangladesh's total as rest of the girls made telephonic digits.

Sobhana Mustary (6), Salma Khatun (4), Lata Mondal (0) and Nahida Akter (3) were the next Bangladesh batters after departure of Pinkey and Rumana.

Irish skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball clinching three wickets for 27 runs while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took a couple of wickets apiece.

To defend 120 runs, Bangladesh bowler Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida destroyed the Irish top-order as Ireland lost top three wickets with powerplay overs to manage 24 runs only. But the key demolisher with the ball was Rumana. The right arm leggy sidelined three crucial Ireland batters Delany (12), Eimear Richardson (18) and Shauna Kavanagh (0).

Irish late order batters Arlene Kelly (unbeaten 28), Mary Waldron (19) and Cara Murray (13) showed resistance. They took the team close to the win and were in need of 12 runs from the final over delivered by Nahida. The meritorious turner made the task impossible for Ireland set batter Kelly and Murray. Nahida picked up the wicket of Murray conceding five runs in the last over of the game to secure seven runs victory as Ireland were able to manage 113 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 over.

Rumana Ahmed named the Player of the Final for her all round performances while Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was adjudged the Player of the tournament for her accumulated 180 runs in the series with couple of fifties.

The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs in the series starter, Scotland by six wickets in the following match and blew the USA by 55 runs in the last group stage matches to confirm semies as unbeaten group champions. They beat Thailand in the semifinal by 11 runs to secure the spot for the final.











Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022Bangladesh women's cricket team clinched the title of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 beating Ireland by seven runs in a thrilling final on Sunday, although both teams have already qualified to play in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.This is the 3rd straight title of the event for the Tigresses.Winning the toss the Tigresses opted to bat first and posted 120 runs on the board losing eight wickets. They lost opener Murshida Khatun very early when she was on six and Bangladesh were on 23. The most consistent Bangladesh batter in the event and the skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was futile in the very crucial final. Jyoti also fall on six. But it was Fargana Hoque Pinkey who helped Bangladesh to post a fightable total. The stalwart's 61 off 55 balls with seven boundaries alongside Rumana Ahmed's 21 off 20 ball with couple of fours were the pillar of Bangladesh's total as rest of the girls made telephonic digits.Sobhana Mustary (6), Salma Khatun (4), Lata Mondal (0) and Nahida Akter (3) were the next Bangladesh batters after departure of Pinkey and Rumana.Irish skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball clinching three wickets for 27 runs while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took a couple of wickets apiece.To defend 120 runs, Bangladesh bowler Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida destroyed the Irish top-order as Ireland lost top three wickets with powerplay overs to manage 24 runs only. But the key demolisher with the ball was Rumana. The right arm leggy sidelined three crucial Ireland batters Delany (12), Eimear Richardson (18) and Shauna Kavanagh (0).Irish late order batters Arlene Kelly (unbeaten 28), Mary Waldron (19) and Cara Murray (13) showed resistance. They took the team close to the win and were in need of 12 runs from the final over delivered by Nahida. The meritorious turner made the task impossible for Ireland set batter Kelly and Murray. Nahida picked up the wicket of Murray conceding five runs in the last over of the game to secure seven runs victory as Ireland were able to manage 113 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 over.Rumana Ahmed named the Player of the Final for her all round performances while Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was adjudged the Player of the tournament for her accumulated 180 runs in the series with couple of fifties.The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs in the series starter, Scotland by six wickets in the following match and blew the USA by 55 runs in the last group stage matches to confirm semies as unbeaten group champions. They beat Thailand in the semifinal by 11 runs to secure the spot for the final.