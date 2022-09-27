Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Tigresses emerge unbeaten champions

Published : Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Sports Reporter

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022
Tigresses emerge unbeaten champions

Tigresses emerge unbeaten champions

Bangladesh women's cricket team clinched the title of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 beating Ireland by seven runs in a thrilling final on Sunday, although both teams have already qualified to play in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.
This is the 3rd straight title of the event for the Tigresses.
Winning the toss the Tigresses opted to bat first and posted 120 runs on the board losing eight wickets. They lost opener Murshida Khatun very early when she was on six and Bangladesh were on 23. The most consistent Bangladesh batter in the event and the skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was futile in the very crucial final. Jyoti also fall on six. But it was Fargana Hoque Pinkey who helped Bangladesh to post a fightable total. The stalwart's 61 off 55 balls with seven boundaries alongside Rumana Ahmed's 21 off 20 ball with couple of fours were the pillar of Bangladesh's total as rest of the girls made telephonic digits.
Sobhana Mustary (6), Salma Khatun (4), Lata Mondal (0) and Nahida Akter (3) were the next Bangladesh batters after departure of Pinkey and Rumana.
Irish skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball clinching three wickets for 27 runs while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took a couple of wickets apiece.
To defend 120 runs, Bangladesh bowler Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida destroyed the Irish top-order as Ireland lost top three wickets with powerplay overs to manage 24 runs only. But the key demolisher with the ball was Rumana. The right arm leggy sidelined three crucial Ireland batters Delany (12), Eimear Richardson (18) and Shauna Kavanagh (0).
Irish late order batters Arlene Kelly (unbeaten 28), Mary Waldron (19) and Cara Murray (13) showed resistance. They took the team close to the win and were in need of 12 runs from the final over delivered by Nahida. The meritorious turner made the task impossible for Ireland set batter Kelly and Murray. Nahida picked up the wicket of Murray conceding five runs in the last over of the game to secure seven runs victory as Ireland were able to manage 113 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 over.
Rumana Ahmed named the Player of the Final for her all round performances while Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti was adjudged the Player of the tournament for her accumulated 180 runs in the series with couple of fifties.
The Tigresses defeated Ireland by 14 runs in the series starter, Scotland by six wickets in the following match and blew the USA by 55 runs in the last group stage matches to confirm semies as unbeaten group champions. They beat Thailand in the semifinal by 11 runs to secure the spot for the final.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals as France survive relegation
Tiafoe stars as Team World win first Laver Cup title
India clinch series over Australia
Pakistan edge out England in fourth T20I
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Shakib shines in Caribbean Premier League
BPL fixes salary slab of players amid overseas players' crisis
Tigresses emerge unbeaten champions


Latest News
Nasa's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid
46 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
Section 144 imposed in Pabna's Atghoria
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday Wednesday
UNGA concludes general debate
Snake bite kills man in Naogaon
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll hits 56
Runaway dollar pauses for breath
Spirited Bangladesh face Nepal today
Most Read News
Italy elects far-right govt, Meloni set to be country’s 1st woman PM
Anti-government protests in Iran: UK envoy summoned
Eden College BCL suspends all activities, 16 members expelled
US warns Russia of 'catastrophic' consequences
Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup announced
Panchagarh boat capsize death toll climbs to 30
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visits Tejgaon Airport
E-waste: The fastest growing menace on Earth
PM travels to Washington from NY
Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke rise from a building
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft