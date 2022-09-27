Tigers sweat over to beat UAE



Bangladesh National Cricket Team celebrating after winning the match against UAE on Sunday. photo: BCB

Winning the toss at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE, hosts invited guests to bat first and restricted on 158. Bangladesh top order showed the same poor batting display even against the UAE! They lost top three batters within powerplay. Bangladesh's make-shift opener Sabbir Romman departed for a duck while Mehidy Miraz got out on 12. Liton Das batted at three in absence of Shakib also failed to impress as he went on 13.

Man at five Yasir Ali Rabbi bowled out on four while following whiffer Mosaddek was dismissed on three. Bangladesh therefore, had been in trouble losing five batters to post 77 runs on the board.

But the scenario had changed later on after the steadiness of Afif Hossain Dhrubo and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan. Their unbeaten 81-run partnership helped Bangladesh to post 158 runs on the board losing five wickets.

Afif, the Player of the Match, came to bat at four and remained unbeaten piling up 77 runs. He faced 55 balls and hit seven boundaries alongside three over-boundaries. Sohan on the contrary was batting on 35 off 25 deliveries with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries.

Karthik Meiyappan took two wickets for the UAE while Sabir Ali, Aayan Afzal Khan and Zawar Farid shared the rest Bangladesh wickets among them.

Chasing 158, Emirates top order had been phenomenal. Their opening pair broke on 27 after a run out while they amassed 66 when they lost their 2nd batter Chirag Suri. Suri collected 39 off 24. Arian Lakra (19) and Vriitya Arvind (16) further steadied UAE's dream to win. But quick couple of wickets brought Bangladesh back in the game. Though partnership-less fight back from Aayan was about to snatch the game from the paws of the Tigers.

Shoriful was given the responsibility to defend 11 runs from the final over. He conceded two runs from the first ball of the over. The hosts were in need of nine off five. Shoriful allowed one from the next ball and the UAE were eight away from the post with four balls to go. But Shoriful picked the rest two UAE wickets to put the last pin on the board as the home side were wrapped up on 151 with two balls remaining.

Miraz claimed three for 17 and Shoriful clinched as many wickets allowing 21 runs while Mustafizur Rahman took two for 31.

The two sides will engage today in the last match of the two matches series. The match will start at 8:00pm (BST) at the same venue.













