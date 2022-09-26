2 appeals of ex-SP Babul against 6 PBI officers, OC rejected

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: A Chattogram Court on Sunday rejected two appeals of ex-Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter.

Babul had filed the appeals in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Begum Jebunnesa.

On September 8, Babul had filed the first appeal accusing Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five police personnel including two SPs of physically and mentally torturing him under PBI custody before showing him arrested in the case.

On September 12, Babul filed the other case in which he appealed against the search of the jail cell on September 10 in which he was in custody by OC of Feni Thana violating the Jail Code.

SP Babul sought security of life in the prison.

His pleader Gulam Mowla Murad submitted in his arguments that Feni Model Police Station's OC had entered the cell in Feni prison in which he was and searched it, in violation of the Jail Code.

Babul is in custody allegedly for murdering his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

In his first appeal, he accused five PBI officers of physically and mentally torturing him when he was in the custody of PBI, before showing him as arrested in his wife's murder case.

The accused included PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar, PBI SP Najmul Hasan, PBI officer Naima Sultana, PBI Inspector Snatosh Kumar Chakma and custody before showing him arrested in the case. Other accused are, PBI SP Najmul Hasan, Official Naima Sultana, and PBI inspectors Santosh Kumar Chakma, KM Mohiuddin Selim and Kazi Enayet Kabir.

On May 29, Babul Akhtar was shifted from Chattogram Central Jail to Feni Jail.

PBI charged former SP Babul Akter as the main suspect in a case over the murder of his wife, Mahmuda Akter Mitu, in Chattogram six years ago.

The PBI also pressed charges against six other suspects in the Mitu murder case.

On September 13, the investigation team in the case submitted the charges in Chattogram's Metropolitan Sessions Court.

The court will examine the charges and hold the first hearing on October 10.

Babul was arrested on May 12, 2021, in a case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain accusing Babul Akhtar of killing his daughter.

Mitu was hacked and shot to death near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram City on the morning of June 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school.

The incident occurred only a few days after Babul had joined the police Headquarters in Dhaka, following his promotion and transfer.

Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Sept 25: At least 24 people drowned after a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized in the Karotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The engine-run boat capsized near Awalia Ghat under Maria Union around 1:30pm when it was heading towards Bodeshari Temple under Borososhi Union, said Sujoy Kumar Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Boda Police Station. Most of the passengers were on their way to the temple for celebrating Mahalaya.

As search for the missing continued, divers from the Fire Service and local people retrieved nine more

bodies from the river around 3:30pm, said SM Sirajul Huda, Superintendent of Police of Panchagarh. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Soleman Ali while visiting Marea Union of the upazila said, "Some 20 to 30 passengers of the vessel are still missing," "So far 16 bodies have been found near Awalia Ghat. Eight more died in hospital. A total of 24 people died. Rescue operations are underway," he added.

Being informed, Deputy Commissioner Md Zahurul Islam and SP SM Sirajul Huda rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Md Zahurul Islam of Panchagarh said, 10 people were admitted to Boda Upazila Health Complex while 70 to 80 people were rescued from the river after the capsize.

Zahurul Islam said 24 people drowned as the overloaded boat capsized in the river. The district administration has allocated Tk 20,000 for each of the victims.

Hindu pilgrims of Boda, Panchpir, Marea and Banghari areas of the upazila were going to Bodeswari Temple by trawler on the occasion of Mahalaya on Sunday afternoon.

Due to overloading of passengers, the vessel sank in the middle of the Kartoa River. Some of the victims were able to reach the shore by swimming after the trawler sunk. A five-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident.

Sujoy said Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel joined the rescue efforts along with police. The number of casualties is expected to rise, according to him.

President Abdul Hamid expressed deep condolences the deaths of the victims of the boat capsize.

The President prayed for forgiveness and peace for the souls of those killed in the incident and speedy recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep grief and sorrow over this incident in a message issued Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister wished peace and forgiveness to the departed souls in the accident and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

In Bangladesh, the highest 32 people were killed in a similar water vessel accident in June 2020 when ML Morning Bird trawler sank in the Buriganga River after being hit by a large launch called Mayur 2. In August of the same year, 17 people died after a boat sank in Madan upazila of Netrakona.

