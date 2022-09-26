440 new Dengue patients hospitalised

Another 440 patients were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning amid a rise in new cases.

Of the new patients, 309 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 131 outside it.

A total of 1,650 dengue patients, including 1,296 in the capital, are now

receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 50 on Friday with two more deaths reported from Dhaka.

Of the total deaths, 23 were reported from Dhaka division, 23 from Chattogram and four from Barishal division.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 13,880 dengue cases and 12,180recoveries so far.












