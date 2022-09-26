Video
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, 72 candidates, 2 in Chairman post

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: A total of 72candidates including two Chairman candidates have been contesting in the Chattogram Zilla Parishad elections scheduled to be held on October 17 next countrywide.
Two Chairman candidates are: ATM Peyarul Islam of Awami League, and Narayan Rakshit.
A total of 72 candidates, 22 for 5 reserved female posts and 48 for 15 member posts have been contesting in the polls.
The total numbers of voters in Chattogram
    district is 2730 including 2093 male and 637 female.
The total number of polling stations is 15 while the number of booths is 30.
The voters are, Mayor and all councillors of Chattogram City Corporation, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of 15 upazilas, all Chairmen and members of all Union Parishads and mayors and councillors of all pourashabhas.
The symbols will be allotted September 26 while the elections will be held on October 17 next.
Meanwhile, the government had dissolved all the Zilla parishads of the country on April 17 last due to expiry of the tenure. Then the Government appointed the former chairman as the Administrator of the Zilla parishads.
The Returning Officer of Chattogram Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that all preparations have been taken to hold the elections free and fair.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram was the Returning Officer. But following a controversial act of DC, the Election Commission appointed the regional Election Officer of Chattogram Hasanuzzaman as a Returning Officer of Chattogram Zilla Parishad elections.


