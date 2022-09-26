Rahima says she was abducted



Three daughters including Marium of Rahima Begum, who was rescued alive from a house in Faridpur's Boalmari upazila, embraces their mother at Police Bureau of Investigation office in Khulna on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During her hour-long interrogation by Khulna PBI Rahima revealed that her husband was a witness to the moment when she was allegedly picked up but she had asked him to go back inside their house and lock the doors.

Rahima Begum, was rescued on Saturday from Faridpur's Boalmari upazila where she had been staying since September 17, said police. Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Deputy Commissioner (North) Molla Jahangir Hossain disclosed this at a press briefing at Doulatpur Police Station here around 2:30am on Sunday.

PBI Superintendent of Police Syed Mushfiqur Rahman said, "So far, we have received all this information from Rahima Begum. Since she has said her husband saw her abduction, we'll talk to

him. I'll cross-check her account of the incident with him. As he is in the district, he will be brought and interrogated."

Rahima also mentioned names of two people, Kibria and Mohiuddin, the official said. "We will scrutinise the call lists of their mobile phones and try to find out where they were at the time," the PBI SP said.

Based on the intelligence team's information, a team of KMP conducted a drive at the house of Quddus Molla in Syedpur village of Faridpur's Boalmari Upazila and found Rahima safe on Saturday night. Rahima Begum was brought to Daulatpur Police Station around 2:00am. Police also detained three people, including two women, from the house for questioning.

On August 27, Rahima went missing after she had stepped out to fetch water from near her home in the Banikpara area of Doulatpara Upazila in Khulna around 10:00pm. Her children found her sandals, scarf and the pitcher she was carrying from the spot.

The family first filed a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR was lodged by the cops against some people.

On September 13, her younger daughter Aduri Akter appealed to the Khulna court to transfer the case to the PBI, said Rahima's elder daughter Moriom Mannan. The same day the court ordered the police to hand over the case to the PBI.

So far, six people have been arrested in this case. They are Rahima's second husband Belal Howladar, Mohiuddin, Palash, Jewel, Helal Sharif, and Assistant Engineer at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Golam Kibria.

As the case was investigated by the PBI, a remand appeal made by the police to interrogate Rahima's second husband Belal remains pending for hearing, said police.

Rahima's family resorted to sticking 'missing' posters in Khulna city in the hope of getting their mother back.

Finally on Thursday night, Moriom Mannan wrote in a Facebook post that they have found their mother's body in Mymensingh. However, the PBI, Khulna's Daulatpur Police Station and Mymensingh police couldn't confirm the matter.

UNB adds: Khulna's Rahima Begum, who remained "missing" for 29 days, was handed over to her family this evening after her statement was recorded in the court.

Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 Judge AL Amin recorded Rahima's statement around 6 pm.

Later, she was taken to her younger daughter Aduri Akter's house in the city's Boyra area, said plaintiff's lawyer Afruzzaman Tutul.

In her statement, Rahima provided detailed information on being "abducted over land dispute".

She said she was abducted and taken to Chattogram. From there, she went to Faridpur on her own.

Earlier on Saturday night, police rescued Rahima from Boalmari upazila of Faridpur.

"I was abducted by some unidentified men from in front of my house," Rahima claimed when she met her family members at the PBI office in Khulna.

"Golam Kibria and Md Mohiuddin, two people with whom Rahima was at loggerheads over land, had forcefully collected her signature on a blank paper and left her at a remote place with only Tk 1000," Mushfiqur quoted Rahima.

Four-five people Rahima accused over her abduction in the statement were also accused in a case filed over her going missing, following a complaint received from her children.

Earlier story said: Khulna's Rahima Begum, who had been missing for 29 days, has finally opened her mouth, and talked about her disappearance.

"I was abducted by some unidentified men from in front of my house," Rahima claimed when she met her family members at the PBI office in Khulna.

According to SP Syed Mushfiqur Rahman of Police Bureau of Investigation Khulna, Rahima claimed that she was abandoned at an unfamiliar place after abduction.

"Golam Kibria and Md Mohiuddin, two people with whom Rahima was at loggerheads over land, had forcefully collected her signature on a blank paper and left her at a remote place with only Tk 1000," Mushfiqur quoted Rahima.

The SP added that they have also discovered why Rahima went to Abdul Quddus' house in Faridpur.

"At first, Rahima wasn't sure where she would go. Later, she reached the house of Abdul Quddus in Syedpur village under Faridpur's Boalkhali upazila via Gopalganj's Muksedpur, the only place she knew that she could go to. She couldn't let anyone know about her whereabouts as she didn't have a mobile phone with her," Rahima apparently told PBI.

SP Mushfiqur also said that police are currently verifying Rahima's claims. "She has been sent to the court, where it'll be decided what will happen next."

On August 27, Rahima went missing after she had stepped out to fetch water near her home in Banikpara area of Khulna's Doulatpara upazila around 10pm. Her family found her sandals, scarf and the pitcher she was carrying from the spot.

The family first filed a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR was lodged by the cops against some people.

On September 13, after Rahima remained missing for 17 days and police failed to find her, her younger daughter Aduri Akter appealed to the Khulna court to transfer the case to the PBI, said Rahima's elder daughter Moriom Mannan.

The same day the court ordered police to hand over the case to the PBI.

















