SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque

The Appellate Division on Sunday stayed for eight weeks a portion of the High Court verdict that acquitted accused militant Ishaque Ali in connection with a case filed for killing Japanese national Kunio Hoshi in 2015.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the state, seeking stay on the HC judgement that acquitted Ishaque Ali from the murder case.

Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed, who appeared for the state during hearing of the petition, told reporters that the state would file a leave to appeal petition with the apex court in eight weeks, challenging the portion of the High Court verdict that acquitted Ishaque Ali in Kunio Hoshi murder case.

On September 22, the state filed the petition with the Appellate Division seeking stay on the HC's acquittal order.

On September 21, the HC upheld the lower court verdict that awarded death sentence of four members

of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for killing Japanese citizen Hoshio Kunio back in 2005.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeals filed by the convicted persons.

However, the HC bench acquitted Ishaque Ali of the case charge.

A Rangpur court on February 28, 2017 awarded death sentence to five JMB militants for the killing of Kunio Hoshi. Besides, the court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.

Kunio, a Japanese citizen who had been running a grass farm at Kaunia in Rangpur, was shot dead at Alutari village under Sarai union, Kaunia, Rangpur, on October 3, 2015.












