Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kunio Murder

SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Sunday stayed for eight weeks a portion of the High Court verdict that acquitted accused militant Ishaque Ali in connection with a case filed for killing Japanese national Kunio Hoshi in 2015.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the state, seeking stay on the HC judgement that acquitted Ishaque Ali from the murder case.
Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed, who appeared for the state during hearing of the petition, told reporters that the state would file a leave to appeal petition with the apex court in eight weeks, challenging the portion of the High Court verdict that acquitted Ishaque Ali in Kunio Hoshi murder case.
On September 22, the state filed the petition with the Appellate Division seeking stay on the HC's acquittal order.
On September 21, the HC upheld the lower court verdict that awarded death sentence of four members
    of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for killing Japanese citizen Hoshio Kunio back in 2005.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeals filed by the convicted persons.
However, the HC bench acquitted Ishaque Ali of the case charge.
A Rangpur court on February 28, 2017 awarded death sentence to five JMB militants for the killing of Kunio Hoshi. Besides, the court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.
Kunio, a Japanese citizen who had been running a grass farm at Kaunia in Rangpur, was shot dead at Alutari village under Sarai union, Kaunia, Rangpur, on October 3, 2015.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 appeals of ex-SP Babul against 6 PBI officers, OC rejected
440 new Dengue patients hospitalised
A stunning pearl is rising from the Bay of Bengal
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, 72 candidates, 2 in Chairman post
Rahima says she was abducted
SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque
112 joint dist judges get promotion to additional judges
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards get life term for possessing illegal arms


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft