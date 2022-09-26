Video
112 joint dist judges get promotion to additional judges

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The government promoted 112 Joint District Judges as Additional District Judges after consulting with the Supreme Court.
The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday issued a notification in this regard as per the order of the President.
According to the notification, in consultation with the Supreme Court of
    Bangladesh, these judges have been appointed or transferred from the post of joint district and session judge to the post of additional district and session judge until further orders.
The notification requested the promoted judges to join the new posts immediately from their current posts.
The chief justice called a full court meeting with all the High Court Division judges meeting regarding the promotion of joint district judges to the post of additional judges.
There are over 1,850 lower court judges, including assistant judges, senior assistant judges, joint district judges, additional district judges, district judges and senior district judges.
According to sources, the ministry earlier sent to the Supreme Court the proposal for promotion of the joint district judges.


